Doha-listed LNG shipowner Nakilat inched up its net profit by 3.6% for the first quarter of 2023 to QAR 396m ($108.8m) from QAR 382m in the same period a year ago on the back of improved revenues offset by higher finance charges.

Total revenue for the quarter rose by 5.3% to QAR 1.12bn from QAR 1.06bn in the corresponding three months of 2022.

Nakilat said the profits of its joint venture companies operating in LNG transportation and shipyard increased by 7.9%