Doha-listed Nakilat has sold off its interests in two of its VLGCs to other Qatari partners as it renews and grows its gas fleet.

In a first-quarter results statement today, the company detailed that it now owns two VLGCs when it had previously recorded four VLGCs in its fleet.

Databases show that the 82,452-cbm Bu Sidra (built 2008) and 82,452-cbm Lubara (built 2009) have been moved over to Qatar Shipping Co (Q-Ship) and its brand Milaha, respectively, since March.