Navigator Gas has forged a second joint venture with Enterprise Product Partners, this time to benefit treatment and research for people with multiple sclerosis.

Four executives from the gas carrier operator joined seven from the midstream pipeline company to pedal 150 miles (241) km through the hills of Texas.

Among them was Navigator Gas executive vice president Randy Giveans, who is well-known in the shipping and finance world for his athletic feats.

But Houston-based Giveans, who is head of investor relations and business development at the New York-listed, said his skillset is running.

Instead, the impetus to compete in the two-day Texas MS 150 was Navigator’s Oslo-based chief commercial officer, Oeyvind Lindeman.

“He was really adamant that it’s this race, and this event,” Giveans said. “That was not my first choice.”

Lindeman cycles multiple times a week year-round, including indoors during Norway’s winters. For Giveans, cycling’s more of a February through April thing.

The team also included Navigator’s Copenhagen-based senior chartering manager, Peter Madsen, and senior operations manager Nikolas Mastrantonakis, who lives in London.

Giveans said the cycling joint venture was a celebration of the two companies’ ethylene joint venture, which built an export terminal on the Texas coast. A photo of the terminal, as well as the logos of each company, was visible on their jerseys.

Fighting multiple sclerosis

But it was also to help those fighting multiple sclerosis, and Giveans said on Friday that he raised $11,190, exceeding his goal of $11,000. Donations can still be made at tinyurl.com/4ujadzex.

Proceeds from the Texas MS 150 charity race support the National MS Society, an organisation focused on research and treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Navigator Gas executive vice president Randy Giveans rides in the Texas MS 150 bicycle race. Photo: Randy Giveans

For Giveans, the most challenging part of the ride was the Central Texas hills — very different than his flat Houston training grounds.

“There were some stretches that felt like miles and miles of continuous incline,” he told TradeWinds.

Giveans shared fitness tracking data that showed that he gained 2,870 feet (875 metres) in elevation on the first day, 2,439 feet on the second day.