US-listed Navigator Gas is eyeing building ammonia dual-fuelled ammonia carriers but will not move on these without customer support.

Speaking to TradeWinds at ABS’ Sustainability Summit 2024 as SMM week got underway in Hamburg, chief executive Mads Peter Zacho said Navigator would “love to build an ammonia-fuelled ammonia carrier” but he stressed that the company would want to have a contract for it before ordering a ship.