New York-listed owner Navigator Holdings has confirmed a boost to its capacity with a secondhand deal for three LPG carriers.

The London-based company said it is paying $83.9m to an unrelated third party to buy three German-built 17,000-cbm ships able to carry ethylene and ethane.

TradeWinds reported in December that a deal was on subjects for the 17,000-cbm Gaschem Antarctic and Gaschem Adriatic (both built 2010), as well as the 17,000-cbm Gaschem Pacific (built 2009) at a price of $85m.