US-listed LPG carrier owner Navigator Holdings has clinched new financing of $200m to clear away 2023 maturities.

The world’s biggest mid-size LPG vessel operator said the senior term loan facility was signed on Monday to refinance two existing tranches.

The new facility expires in 2029 and will enable the company to borrow an additional $65m for general corporate purposes.

Navigator also said it remains stuck with time charters entered into in 2012 with Russia’s largest petrochemicals producer, Sibur.