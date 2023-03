US-listed LPG carrier company Navigator Holdings is plotting a huge investment to boost ethylene shipments from its own terminal in Texas.

The owner of the world’s largest handysize fleet said it will spend between $120m and $130m to expand export capacity at the Morgan’s Point facility in Texas that it operates with joint-venture partner Enterprise Products Partners.

The work will add between 550,000 and 2m tonnes per year of extra cargoes.