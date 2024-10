A new Dubai ship manager has emerged to run three Sovcomflot (SCF Group) LNG carriers, two of which were sanctioned last month in the UK.

Data from the European Commission-backed Equasis website shows Matias Ship Management took over the 170,000-cbm Pskov and 170,500-cbm Velikiy Novgorod (both built 2014), and the 175,000-cbm La Perouse (built 2020), in early September.

The vessels are also under new single-ship company ownership in the Seychelles and Dubai.