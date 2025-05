US-listed New Fortress Energy has concluded the $1.055bn sale of its LNG import and power businesses in Jamaica to Houston-headquartered regasification specialist Excelerate Energy.

Announcing first quarter results that were delayed two days to take in the transaction, New Fortress said it is committed to use the proceeds to pay down $270 million of its revolving credit facility and $55m of its term loan A facility, with remaining proceeds going to cash on the company’s balance sheet.