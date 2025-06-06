Shipbuilders and technology providers have unveiled several new concepts for LNG carrier designs to cut emissions and improve efficiencies during Nor-Shipping week in Oslo.

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has teamed with the Korean Register to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier with three cargo tanks.

KR and SHI, which inked a memorandum of understanding on the project during Nor-Shipping week, explained that the new design would lighten the hull, improve fuel efficiency, decrease cargo boil-off and reduce operating costs.