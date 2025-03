Shipowner Nicolas Saverys and his family are moving on to a second offer period as they attempt to take over and privatise Belgian gas shipping and infrastructure company Exmar in a €79.5m ($86.13m) bid made through their holding company Saverex.

After the initial acceptance period for the outstanding shares in Exmar closed on 13 March, Saverex said it would hold 55,063,993 shares representing 92.54%