Oil producer Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) has struck deals to ship out its first LNG spot cargoes.

TradeWinds understands two 174,000-cbm vessels have been chartered to head to Asia with gas from Nigeria LNG (NLNG) under a new allocation to NNPC, better known as a tanker charterer.

The first spot cargo will leave in the second half of May for India, while a cargo bound for China will follow soon afterwards.