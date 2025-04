Nigerian shipowner Temile Development Co has signed a breakthrough newbuilding contract with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to build up to two VLGCs worth over $248m in total.

The oil and gas services company signed the deal for a single LPG dual-fuel, 88,000-cbm LPG newbuilding with an option on a second vessel at London’s Dorchester Hotel, attended by a swathe of high-profile figures from Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.