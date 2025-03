Carbon capture and storage joint venture Northern Lights has taken a final investment decision on its Phase 2 expansion which increases the project’s transport and storage capacity form 1.5 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 to 5 mtpa.

The investment decision follows the signing of a commercial agreement with the Swedish energy provider, Stockholm Exergi, for cross-border transport and storage of up to 900,000 tonnes per annum of biogenic CO 2 over a 15-year period starting from 2028.