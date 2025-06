One of two delivered liquefied CO 2 carriers for the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project has started commissioning.

Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, said its 7,500-cbm Northern Pioneer (built 2024) has started cooldown operations with liquefied CO2.

The company said the volumes are being supplied in Brevik by cement manufacturer customer Heidelberg Materials.