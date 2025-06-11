A first cargo of liquefied CO2 has arrived at and been offloaded at Norway’s Northern Lights Oygarden facility.
Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, showed shots of its first LCO2 carrier, the 7,500-cbm Northern Pioneer (built 2024), alongside the berth with the shoreside loading arm in action.
The LNG dual-fuel, wind-assisted vessel loaded the volumes at Heidelberg Materials facility in Brevik last week.
Northern Lights said the offloading is part of the commissioning phase, and a “key step” towards finalising Norway’s Longship project and moving into full operations.
The Longship project is the Norwegian government’s demonstration carbon capture and storage project.
In a first 1.5-mtpa phase, captured CO2 will be liquefied and shipped from two sites Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Brevik and at Hafslund Celsio’s waste-to-energy plant in Oslo and shipped to Oygarden.
Northern Lights has ordered four LCO2 carriers to handle these volumes, two of which have been delivered.
From Oygarden, the LCO2 will be injected via a 110-km long pipeline and permanently stored 2,600 metres below the seabed in the North Sea.
Next week, Northern Lights will hold a naming ceremony for its second vessel, sister ship Northern Pathfinder, in Oslo as part of a series of events connected to the Longship project.
LCO2 shipments from Europe to Norway are due to begin in 2026.
A Phase 2 expansion, which will boost the Project’s capacity to 5 mtpa, was green-lighted in March and is due to be operational from 2028.
Northern Lights is currently tendering for a series of larger LCO2 carriers to serve this second phase.