A first cargo of liquefied CO 2 has arrived at and been offloaded at Norway’s Northern Lights Oygarden facility.

Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, showed shots of its first LCO 2 carrier, the 7,500-cbm Northern Pioneer (built 2024), alongside the berth with the shoreside loading arm in action.

The LNG dual-fuel, wind-assisted vessel loaded the volumes at Heidelberg Materials facility in Brevik last week.

Northern Lights said the offloading is part of the commissioning phase, and a “key step” towards finalising Norway’s Longship project and moving into full operations.

The Longship project is the Norwegian government’s demonstration carbon capture and storage project.

In a first 1.5-mtpa phase, captured CO 2 will be liquefied and shipped from two sites Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Brevik and at Hafslund Celsio’s waste-to-energy plant in Oslo and shipped to Oygarden.

Northern Lights has ordered four LCO 2 carriers to handle these volumes, two of which have been delivered.

From Oygarden, the LCO 2 will be injected via a 110-km long pipeline and permanently stored 2,600 metres below the seabed in the North Sea.

Next week, Northern Lights will hold a naming ceremony for its second vessel, sister ship Northern Pathfinder, in Oslo as part of a series of events connected to the Longship project.

LCO 2 shipments from Europe to Norway are due to begin in 2026.

A Phase 2 expansion, which will boost the Project’s capacity to 5 mtpa, was green-lighted in March and is due to be operational from 2028.

Northern Lights is currently tendering for a series of larger LCO 2 carriers to serve this second phase.