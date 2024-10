NYK Group’s investments in newbuildings will soar from 2030 as it steps up its zero emissions efforts.

Chief executive Takaya Soga told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Tokyo that future spending on vessels will far exceed the JPY 1.2trn ($8.04bn) it plans to spend between 2023 and 2026.

He said the increase will take the form of ordering alternative-fuel vessels.