NYK Line has confirmed that it has secured long-term charter contracts for four new LNG carriers with German utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW).

The four 174,000-cbm vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co in South Korea and will be completed in sequence during 2027. The ships will carry the French flag.

TradeWinds first reported that the Japanese shipping giant had been tipped to win the contract in late April 2023.