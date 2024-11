Italy’s floating storage and regasification unit off Livorno has resumed commercial operations with a first import cargo after off-site maintenance.

Vessel owner and manager OLT Offshore Toscana said the FSRU Toscana terminal received a first LNG cargo on 25 November.

The company supplied a shot of BP’s 173,644-cbm British Contributor (built 2018), which was carrying a cargo of US LNG, at the terminal.