Japanese utility Osaka Gas is planning to dive into the LNG bunkering business in the next two years as it builds out its e-methane production capabilities.

The company is dedicated to reducing emissions and is promoting the conversion of fuels from coal and oil to natural gas through its largely Japan-based gas supply business, according to Takenori Fujita, Osaka Gas executive officer and senior general manager of its LNG trading department, energy resources and international business unit.