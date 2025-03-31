Anyone who has watched a Flex LNG results presentation will have likely found it difficult not to crack a smile at the ebullient, sometimes unconventional, but always enthusiastic delivery by the company’s soon-to-be ex-chief executive, Oystein Kalleklev.

Flex LNG CEO Oystein Kalleklev resigns after seven years
Speaking to TradeWinds on his last day in the office after announcing his resignation on Monday morning, Kalleklev revealed he is planning what he dubs a “last supper” in Oslo tonight with close colleagues, a good dinner and quite a bit of wine — “which is going to be a blast”, he said.