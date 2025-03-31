Anyone who has watched a Flex LNG results presentation will have likely found it difficult not to crack a smile at the ebullient, sometimes unconventional, but always enthusiastic delivery by the company’s soon-to-be ex-chief executive, Oystein Kalleklev.

Speaking to TradeWinds on his last day in the office after announcing his resignation on Monday morning, Kalleklev revealed he is planning what he dubs a “last supper” in Oslo tonight with close colleagues, a good dinner and quite a bit of wine — “which is going to be a blast”, he said.