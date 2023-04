Oystein Kalleklev is stepping into the C-suite at Avance Gas.

The Oslo-listed VLGC owner said on Monday that he will be taking over as chief executive after having served as executive chairman for the past 13 months.

John Fredriksen-backed Avance said Kalleklev would remain on as an ordinary board member and stand for election to the board at the annual general meeting on 8 May in Bermuda.