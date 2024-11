Four US sanctioned LNG carriers working for Russian interests look set to lose their Panamanian flag registrations.

Reuters reported that Panama's Maritime Authority said on Wednesday it has begun a process to cancel flag registrations on the 174,000-cbm sister ships North Air and North Mountain (both built 2023) and newbuildings North Sky (ex-North Star) and North Way (ex-North Wind) due to their links with Russian gas producer Novatek.