Turkish shipowner PascoGas has been named as the company behind a fresh order for two very large ammonia carrier newbuildings at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

In a stock exchange announcement, HD HHI said it had secured an order from an “Oceania-based” shipping company for the two VLACs priced at KRW 317.2bn ($240.7m).

Brokers said the ships were priced at about $121m each.