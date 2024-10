PascoGas is believed to have returned to Hyundai yard for more LPG carrier newbuildings.

The Turkish shipowner is being linked to the order of two midsize LPG ships thatHD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) announced on Tuesday.

The South Korean shipbuilding group said an “Oceania” shipper has penned two LPG ships at HD Hyundai Mipo (HD Mipo) for delivery by July 2027.