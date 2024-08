China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) continues to increase its financial ties with prominent Greek LNG carrier owner Peter Livanos.

The Hong Kong-listed company recently confirmed it has agreed to acquire and lease back another LNG carrier from the GasLog stable of gas carriers.

The latest transaction involves GasLog Partners’ tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) 155,000-cbm GasLog Santiago (built 2013) which has been sold for $151m.