Peter Livanos’ CO 2 carrier and terminals venture EcoLog has teamed up with a group of companies aiming to create a carbon capture and transport hub 7CO2 in the UK’s southwest that would use shipping to connect to offshore geological storage sites.

The new cluster 7CO2 — which dubs itself The Severnside Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub — announced on Tuesday that its partners have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the technical and commercial feasibility of the project.