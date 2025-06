An LNG carrier controlled by project shareholder Petronas is due to arrive at the new 14-million tonnes per annum LNG Canada plant near Kitimat on Canada’s west coast as the project prepares to export its first cargoes.

Eikland Energy’s iGIS/LNG detailed that the 174,000-cbm Puteri Sejinjang (built 2024) has signalled its planned arrival at the LNG Canada on 29 June.