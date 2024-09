Sales talks are underway between the parent company of Oil Brokerage and its counterpart at Poten & Partners.

Industry sources close to the conversations said OTC Global Holdings, which owns Oil Brokerage, has been looking to sell off its broking business.

They named BGC Group — formerly BGC Partners, which controls US-headquartered brokers and consultants Poten & Partners — as among the suitors for Oil Brokerage.