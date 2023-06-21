Sydney-listed Provaris Energy is collaborating with Norwegian Hydrogen to develop a large-scale production facility in Orskog.

The idea is to meet both local demand for hydrogen and allow for flexible delivery of green energy to Europe.

Provaris is working on building a series of compressed hydrogen carriers to ship the fuel.

“The efficiency of our supply chain, based on compression, allows a flexible production, storage and transport solution that allows this to become a competitive project in the green shift,” said the Australian company’s chief executive Martin Carolan.

The hydrogen plant will have a capacity of 270 MW when it is fully developed, with a production capacity of 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

The hydrogen can reduce CO 2 emissions by more than 500,000 tonnes annually, the company said.

This corresponds to more than 20% of the emissions for the whole of the More og Romsdal region.

The project will also create more than 50 new jobs in Orskog.

The fuel will be produced through electrolysis using renewable energy.

In April, Provaris launched a floating storage vessel project to build a ship that will hold between 300 and 600 tonnes of compressed hydrogen gas.

The H2Leo concept will be expandable up to 2,000 tonnes ultimately.

The development of H2Leo will run parallel to the remaining engineering and approvals for H2Neo, the company’s compressed hydrogen ship design.

The storage vessel will be available in 2025.