UK owner Purus has made it 10 gas ships on order at Hyundai group shipyards with a new LNG carrier deal.

The company, founded in 2019 and backed by asset manager EnTrust Global, said it has contracted a 180,000-cbm vessel from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Delivery is set for the final three months of 2027, after which the ship will enter into a long-term charter with a leading energy company.