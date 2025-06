An LNG newbuilding contracted by Purus Marine is being linked to Japanese trading giant JERA, which is said to have fixed the vessel in a long-term deal as period business for LNG carriers picks up.

Brokers and owners said the 180,000-cbm LNG newbuilding contracted by Purus in April at HD Hyundai Samho, has been fixed to JERA for between 15 and 20 years.