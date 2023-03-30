Middle East LNG-producing giant QatarEnergy is looking to build a fresh batch of supersize LNG carriers to replace some of its original Q-Max fleet.

TradeWinds has been told by a range of sources across the LNG sector that QatarEnergy and its associates have asked shipyards to step forward with design proposals for an updated version of its 263,000-cbm to 265,000-cbm Q-Max vessels.

QatarEnergy is said to be targeting the leviathans for shipping some of its new production from its North Field Expansion project to new Chinese LNG terminals.