QatarEnergy has teamed with compatriot Nakilat on a 25-ship newbuilding deal in the latest instalment of the largest ever newbuilding project in the sector.

QatarEnergy said the move marked the first award in the second phase of its mammoth order for more than 100 new LNG carriers and stressed additional deals would be announced soon.

Nakilat will own and operate the 25 vessels of 174,000 cbm announced on Saturday, with QatarEnergy chartering the ships to be constructed at shipyards in South Korea, a statement said.