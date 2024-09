QatarEnergy has ordered six more of its trademark 271,000-cbm QC-Max LNG carriers at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, boosting its total number of supersize vessels at the yard to 24 ships worth about $8bn.

The Middle East producer signed an agreement today with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), bringing the total number of LNG carriers on order under its mammoth fleet expansion programme to 128, including these 24 QC-Max mega vessels.