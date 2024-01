LNG carriers transiting through the Red Sea area are currently limited to those under the control of either Qatari or Russian interests as other ships either take alternative routes or rethink passages in the wake of US and UK strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen overnight in response to ship attacks in the region.

Brokers and charterers pointed to Kpler data which shows the Qatargas-chartered, 137,354-cbm Al Khor (built 1996) as heading out of the Red Sea into the Gulf of Aden today.