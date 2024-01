At least three laden Q-Flex LNG carriers controlled by Qatari interests appear to be holding off taking planned transits through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea which have seen over 26 attacks on shipping by Houthis militants in Yemen.

On Monday, Kpler data showed the 210,100-cbm Al Ghariya along with the 217,000-cbm Al Huwaila and Al Nuaman (all built 2008) as lying close to each other off the coast of Oman.