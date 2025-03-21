A dispute over a floating storage and regasification unit-based LNG import facility in Germany has led to both sides terminating their contracts, putting the project in doubt.

Developer Hanseatic Energy Hub received notification of termination of its contract from state operator Deutsche Energy Terminal and, in turn, ended its contract with the federal body, according to German media reports.

DET appears to be arguing that Hanseatic, which comprises Partners Group, Enagas, Dow and the Buss Group, has not fulfilled its contract.