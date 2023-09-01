VLGC spot rates have crashed through the $100,000 per day barrier once again, but pitfalls could lie in wait next year.
The Baltic Exchange assessed numbers from the Middle East to Asia at $101,000 per day, up 27% in a day.
Brokers and analysts point to tonnage tightness but tests lie ahead
