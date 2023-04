LNG shipments from the US hit a record level last month as the country remains on track to become the biggest exporter globally later this year.

Clarksons Research has used vessel movement data to calculate that 7.3m tonnes of LNG was exported last month, up from a previous high of 7.1m tonnes last April.

A record 127 LNG carriers called at US ports in March, up on the previous high of 123 vessels and 17% above the 2022 monthly average of 108, the UK research company said.