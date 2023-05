Higher interest rates on the debt it has piled up to fund its rapid expansion into LNG carriers have made a dent in the profitability of Capital Product Partners (CPLP).

The US-listed master limited partnership reported net income of $10m in the first three months of 2023 — 60% down year on year and the lowest quarterly reading in two years.

This is primarily due to the company’s higher finance costs, which more than doubled to $23.7m