Arms of Dutch company Royal Vopak and Transnet have signed a deal to build what could become South Africa’s first LNG import terminal.

Zululand Energy Terminal, a joint venture between Vopak Terminal Durban and Transnet Pipelines, signed a terminal operator agreement with the Transnet National Ports Authority to design, develop, construct, finance, operate and maintain an LNG facility at the Port of Richards Bay for 25 years.