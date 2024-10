Russian energy company Novatek is looking at using two new sites where it can conduct ship-to-ship transfers in an effort to make the best use of its existing Arc vessels and non-ice-class LNG carrier fleet.

Reuters reported that it has seen a draft project document which identified a site for ship-to-ship transfers near the Chosha Bay in the Barents Sea, which it said would be for Obsky Ammiak, a subsidiary of Novatek.