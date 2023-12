Transshipments of LNG have restarted in Russian waters as energy giant Novatek seeks to maximise the utilisation of its specialised ice-breaking LNG carrier fleet.

Kpler data shows the 174,600-cbm Vladimir Vize (built 2018) alongside the 174,174-cbm Seapeak Yamal (ex-Yamal Spirit, built 2019) off Kildin Island to the north of Murmansk.