Delivery of new Arc7 LNG carriers for Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 development has been delayed again.

The Kommersant newspaper cited unnamed industry sources as saying two ice-class vessels close to completion have been pushed back once more at the eastern Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

The Novatek-controlled gas project started exports of its first LNG cargoes in August, but has still not shipped them to end-buyers, Reuters said.