Russian gas giant Novatek is reportedly moving 200 of its own workers to a domestic shipyard to speed up work on much-needed LNG carriers.

The Kommersant daily said the engineers will help Zvezda Shipbuilding deliver two Arc7 vessels for Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project by next year.

The staff will be brought in from the producer’s major natural gas field at Utrenneye in the Gydan Peninsula.