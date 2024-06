Russia’s largest petrochemicals producer Sibur has put extra LPG shipping capacity in place to boost exports from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

Two new charter deals have replaced tonnage previously chartered in from US-listed Navigator Holdings.

Industry sources told Reuters that Sibur will increase LPG loadings by 25% from the terminal in June, raising the total to 52,000 tonnes from 43,000 tonnes in May.