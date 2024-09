A 21-year-old US-sanctioned LNG carrier is shipping a cargo from Russia’s newly started-up Arctic LNG 2 plant through the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The non-ice-class 138,000-cbm LNG carrier Everest Energy (ex-Metagas Everett, built 2003) left Novatek’s US sanctioned liquefaction plant on 5 September and today was heading east through the Vilkitsky Strait towards the Laptev Sea.