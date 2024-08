Russian energy company Novatek could have access to three of its planned ice-breaking Arc7 LNG carriers by this winter for its just started-up Arctic LNG 2 project, data provider Kpler said.

In a webinar market analyst for LNG & natural gas Ana Subasic said the Kpler’s base case assumes that there will be three Arc7s available by the end of the winter with LNG exports from the new Russian project reaching up to 1.2