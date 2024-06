Exports from Russia’s Yamal LNG production plant in the Arctic inched up in the first four months of this year compared with 2023 while European Union buyers continue to discuss slapping tougher sanctions on imports of the product.

Figures produced by the Center for High North Logistics (CHNL) show that there were 99 voyages made by the 15-ship specialised Arc7 fleet from the Yamal LNG project in the first four months of 2024, up from 96 a year ago and 89 in 2021.